A teenager who was stabbed to death on a football playing field in Twickenham has been named as Hazrat Wali

The 18-year-old, from Notting Hill, died in hospital after being attacked in Craneford Way at approximately 4:45pm on Tuesday, 12 October. A murder investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. Hazrat’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to take place at Kingston Mortuary on Friday, 15 October. Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads. “Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked. “We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I’d urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately.”