Kent Police is appealing for help to find a teenager missing from Herne Bay They are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 18-year-old Harvey Pearce whose last known whereabouts are believed to have been around Central Parade.

Harvey was reported missing at 6.20pm on Wednesday 13 October 2021 and is described as being white around 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He is believed to be wearing a bright blue top with a white logo on the back, and black trousers. He may not be wearing any shoes.

Anyone who has seen Harvey, or who has information which may assist the search to find him is urged to call 999, quoting reference 13-1065.