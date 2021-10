Zakaria Mohammed, 27 of, Arnold Road, Ealing, was charged on Tuesday, 12 October with one count of false imprisonment, one count of sexual assault and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, 9 November.

The charge follows an allegation of sexual assault involving a teenage boy that was reported to have occurred onboard a Route 282 bus on Thursday, 12 August.