Officers investigating a serious assault that took place on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road have arrested a teenage boy
A 15-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident happened at 5.10pm on Monday, 11 October on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road in Southampton.
Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210408824.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report via their website.
Officers from the Southampton North Neighbourhood Team continue to carry out patrols in the area. Please do approach them if you have any questions, concerns, or information.