Officers investigating a serious assault that took place on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road have arrested a teenage boy

51 mins ago
1 Min Read
A 15-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
He has been questioned by officers and released on police bail while our enquiries continue. His bail conditions include not to enter Monks Way, Pilgrim Place and Octavia Road.
The incident happened at 5.10pm on Monday, 11 October on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road in Southampton.
An 18-year-old man was found to have suffered stab wounds to his torso and was taken to hospital.
His injuries are serious but not considered life threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to get in touch.
Police are also really keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area on Monday, 11 October at around 5pm who may have dashcam in their vehicle.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210408824.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report via their website.
Officers from the Southampton North Neighbourhood Team continue to carry out patrols in the area. Please do approach them if you have any questions, concerns, or information.