An officer who was savagely attacked with a machete while keeping London’s streets safe has been awarded the National Police Bravery Award

PC Stuart Outten is one of three courageous Met Police officers who were nominated for the coveted award.

PC Andrew Wienand, who confronted violent jewellery thieves while off-duty in Barnes, and PC Darren Jenkins, who suffered horrendous head injuries as he tried to arrest a man in Waltham Forest, were both recognised for their courage at the 25th Police Federation Bravery Awards last night, Tuesday, 12 October.

The ceremony was postponed from September 2020 owing to the pandemic.

PC Outten was on a typical nightshift in August 2019 when he indicated for a van with no insurance to pull over in Leyton.

The driver stopped and got out of the van but shouted at PC Outten and his colleague, before trying to drive off.

PC Outten prevented him from getting away and the driver lashed out, punching PC Outten twice in the face. A struggle ensued and then PC Outten felt something ‘wet’ on his head before realising he had been attacked with a 2ft machete.

He retreated from the vehicle, shouting ’machete, machete’ while the driver continued to assault him. Despite being attacked, PC Outten was able to discharge his Taser but the first shot failed to incapacitate the suspect.

Incredibly, PC Outten was able to discharge a second shot as he stumbled and fell to the ground while still being attacked with the machete. The second Taser shot was successful and the suspect was detained by PC Outten’s colleagues.

PC Outten was rushed to hospital and treated for his injuries, which included six deep wounds to the head with fractures to the skull, and two wounds to his right arm with fractured fingers. Despite receiving life-changing injuries in the attack, PC Outten is back at work, now based in the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.

Speaking after the incident, PC Outten said: “What happened that day will always stay with me, I’ll always have that memory of how a plain and simple job can escalate into you having to fight for your life. As soon as I realised I’d been attacked with a machete, I just knew that I needed to stop him or he would kill me. I’ve been Taser trained since 2013 and luckily my training kicked in. When the first shot didn’t work, I remember thinking that if the second one didn’t work, that would be it and I’d be dead, but thankfully it did.

“I’ve had amazing support from my management, colleagues, family and friends. I would like to thank the members of public who helped me on that evening.”

PC Outten also won the Police Federation’s London Region Bravery Award, for which the two other Met officers were nominated.

In May 2019, brand-new PC Andrew Wienand was in bed in his then-home on Barnes High Street when he heard a disturbance outside. He saw a jeweller’s shop window had been smashed and that five suspects were attempting to break in.

Acting instantly, he ran out into the street in just his boxers, and challenged the group. A pick axe was thrown at PC Wienand, narrowly missing him, but undeterred, he ran at the suspects to stop them continuing to break into the shop, eventually scaring them off.

The suspects fled on mopeds and – thanks to PC Weinand – left empty-handed.

PC Darren Jenkins showed mettle when chasing an 18-year-old through residential gardens in Leyton in January 2020.

The man had fled the scene of a moped crash but PC Jenkins tracked him down to where he was hiding in a bush. When PC Jenkins asked him to come out, the suspect launched an attack on the officer, punching him in the head.

PC Jenkins suffered a broken nose and his head was smashed against a patio in the attack, yet the determined officer still continued to try and chase his assailant, who arrested later that day by colleagues.

Police Federation National Chair John Apter, who personally handed over the Bravery trophy to PC Stuart Outten, said: “We have the finest police officers in the world – dedicated public servants who, without hesitation, put themselves in danger to protect others.

“They are humble, professional and committed individuals who I am proud to call my colleagues.

“Police officers are everyday heroes who are anything but ordinary. My congratulations go to PC Stuart Outten and all the Police Bravery Awards nominees. They deserve every bit of recognition they receive.”