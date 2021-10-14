Motorway Signs Do NOT Lead to Squid Games Confirm Police

The Police have joked that a sign on a motorway will not direct drivers to the Netflix sensation Squid Game.

The sign has an uncanny resemblance to symbols that appear in the show.

But Police tweeted, “We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction will not lead you to the Squid Game

“It’s just directions for diversion routes during the road works. Phew!”

Squid Game follows a group of people in South Korea playing in a deadly tournament of children’s games.

Squid Game has become Netflix’s biggest ever series launch.

The Korean drama was watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, knocking Bridgerton (82 million) off the top spot.