The Police have joked that a sign on a motorway will not direct drivers to the Netflix sensation Squid Game.
The sign has an uncanny resemblance to symbols that appear in the show.
But Police tweeted, “We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction will not lead you to the Squid Game
“It’s just directions for diversion routes during the road works. Phew!”
Squid Game follows a group of people in South Korea playing in a deadly tournament of children’s games.
Squid Game has become Netflix’s biggest ever series launch.
The Korean drama was watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, knocking Bridgerton (82 million) off the top spot.
Motorway Signs Do NOT Lead to Squid Games Confirm Police
The Police have joked that a sign on a motorway will not direct drivers to the Netflix sensation Squid Game.
You may also like
Thieves gained access through unknown means and after an untidy search, stolen various miscellaneous items from the car
A theft from motor vehicle has occurred on Streetsbrook Road in Solihull at 22.20hrs on 09/11/2020 whereby two offenders have approached an undefended BMW...
Emergency services called to fireball yacht
Emergency services were called early this this morning to Ferry Road in Portsmouth. The early morning call was over seen by the UK coastguard after a 25 foot...
Police are searching for vulnerable missing man Steven Dunne, from Hailsham The 50-year-old went missing from the High Street around midday on Thursday 13 June...
Love Island Presenter Caroline Flack has found dead in her North London Flat
TV presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead in her North London flat after taking her own life her family have revealed. The troubled 40 year old ...
Man charged with Weybridge Murder
Police were called to Old Palace Road around 12.30am along with ambulance crews. A 52 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 1.40am. Ralph...
A two car road traffic collision in Whippingham on the Isle of Wight has closed a main road on the Island this evening. The crash happened on Whippingham Road...
Two men have been sentenced after they were both found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) in #Watford
Sami Sarout, aged 28, of no fixed address, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 26 January) and was sentenced to five years and 10...
A man who violently robbed two people in separate daylight attacks last summer has been jailed for eight years
A man who violently robbed two people in separate daylight attacks last summer has been jailed for eight years. Christopher Shingler, 29, of Gauden Road, SW4...
Four years on from the Manchester arena bombing. An unimaginably dark day in our history
Today like everyday, we remember the loved and lost. I’d like to repost some words from a colleague and friend John Sutherland, who captured in words...
Assault and Robbery in Sutherland Memorial Park in Burpham, Guildford
The incident occurred on Saturday 25 May at around 7:50pm as the victim was cycling through Sutherland Memorial Park on his way to Sainsbury’s, Clay Lane. As...
Police manhunt for Neasden Serial Stabber
Detectives investigating a murder in Brent on 11 January are appealing for information as they are now linking two other attacks to the fatal stabbing...
Manhunt for serial sex attacker
Detectives from the Met’s south-east Command Unit are appealing for witnesses following a series of sexual assaults that officers are treating as be linked...
Man Arrested by Police after Incident on board Lunchtime ferry in East Cowes
We can Exclusively reveal that the a man has been arrested on board a busy Red funnel this lunchtime. Police were called to the ferry port in East...
A Ventnor man has been jailed for ten years for sexually abusing a child and being found in possession of thousands of indecent images
Michael Anthony Henderson, 32, came to police officers’ attention after accounts he was using on online forums to discuss child abuse were identified...
Concern for welfare of missing man Mark Renshaw
Police are concerned for the welfare of Mark Renshaw, who is missing from Hove. The 39-year-old man was last seen at 11am on Wednesday (October 21) and is...
Chancellor extends furlough scheme to end of June
Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme extended by one month to reflect continuing social distancing measures. move will allow firms from across UK to continue...
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a cyclist involved in a collision in Gatton Park in Reigate
Police were called around 5.40pm on Saturday 17th April 2021 to Rocky Lane following reports that the cyclist had been found in the road. Ambulance...
A3 Southbound Closed following Collision involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle
The A3 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the A325 and A272 near Longmoor due to a collision. A large recovery and clean-up operation is needed and the...
Military Called in by Police after Drivers stuck on A31 in the New Forest
The incident on the #A31 was declared a major incident at 8.30pm. Police have now taken the lead for this incident and they have called on the military and...
A man who tried to conceal drugs from police by swallowing them has been sentenced
Musiwa Kanhukamwe, 28, was stopped by police in All Saints Road, Peterborough, on 4 April last year when officers on patrol noticed him and an unknown man...
Collision on the M20 London bound involving two HGV and a car near Ryarsh
There are long delays reported on the M20 westbound between junctions 4 and 2 following a road traffic collision involving a car and two heavy goods vehicles...
Two men from Luton were found guilty and jailed for raping and assaulting a woman, after police were called by concerned members of the public who heard her screams
At around 12.30pm on Thursday 3 March 2020, officers responded to a concern for welfare in Hockwell Ring, Luton, and found a distressed woman who had been...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a caravan alight on the A21, near Pembury
Two fire engines attended and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported. It’s believed the caravan had been...