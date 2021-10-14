BREAKING HACKNEY LONDON MISSING

Major search sparked for missing 11 year old boy from Hackney

Police are trying to locate Francis (11 years old) was last seen in the Shacklewell area of Hackney at around 7pm this evening. He is wearing blue shorts and a black puffa jacket. If you have seen him please call police quoting CAD 8443/13OCT