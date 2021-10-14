Police are trying to locate Francis (11 years old) was last seen in the Shacklewell area of Hackney at around 7pm this evening. He is wearing blue shorts and a black puffa jacket. If you have seen him please call police quoting CAD 8443/13OCT
Major search sparked for missing 11 year old boy from Hackney
