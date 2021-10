A13 Alfred’s Way East Ham And Barking By-pass has been closed in both directions between Movers Lane Underpass (A13) and Beckton Roundabout (A406 / A13) by emergency services

Police Paramedics and a number of fire crews have been called following the concern for the welfare of a distressed man who is understood to be on the bridge near the Showcase cinema.

Police out the closure in just after 10pm on Wednesday evening. The bus route 173 and 62 have been affected have been put on diversion.