Emergency services Called to collision involving two HGV’s in Dartford crossing

Officers from Kent Police, traffic officer from Highway England and paramedics in South East Coast Ambulance Service have all been scrambled to the Dartford crossing.

The collision is understood to involve to Uk registered HGV’s that have been involved in a collision within the tunnel that was picked up on CCTV by Highways England staff

Due to the closure a height restriction has put in place for vehicles over 15.8 meters larger vehicles attempting to use the tunnel are being advised to an alternative route.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service understood to be treating both drivers for injuries that are currently unknown

An investigation has been launched by Kent Police into the cause of the collision and approximately 55 minute delays 8 miles of queues been reported

Kent police have been approached for further comment

More to foll