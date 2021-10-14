UPDATED:Emergency services Called to collision involving two HGV’s in Dartford crossing

Officers from Kent Police, traffic officer from Highway England and paramedics in South East Coast Ambulance Service have all been scrambled to the Dartford crossing.

The collision is understood to involve to Uk registered HGV’s that have been involved in a collision within the tunnel that was picked up on CCTV by Highways England staff

Due to the closure a height restriction has put in place for vehicles over 15.8 meters larger vehicles attempting to use the tunnel are being advised to an alternative route.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service understood to be treating both drivers for injuries that are currently unknown

An investigation has been launched by Kent Police into the cause of the collision and approximately 55 minute delays 8 miles of queues been reported

Kent police have said: Officers are currently at the scene of a collision at the eastern tunnel at the Dartford Crossing. Kent Police was called at around 11.20am on Thursday 14 October 2021 to the incident involving two lorries. One of the drivers has suffered a leg injury and South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics are attending. The eastern tunnel has been closed while emergency services are dealing with the incident and the western tunnel remains open to traffic. There is congestion on the approaches to the crossing in Kent and motorists may wish to plan their journey accordingly.