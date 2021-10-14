HGV driver taken to hospitial with leg injuries after Dartford Tunnel collision involving two heavy goods vehicles

Officers are currently at the scene of a collision at the eastern tunnel at the Dartford Crossing. Kent Police was called at around 11.20am on Thursday 14 October 2021 to the incident involving two lorries. One of the drivers has suffered a leg injury and South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics are attending. The eastern tunnel has been closed while emergency services are dealing with the incident and the western tunnel remains open to traffic. There is congestion on the approaches to the crossing in Kent and motorists may wish to plan their journey accordingly.