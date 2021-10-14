Thirteen year old child knocked down by a car in Holloway

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 5:38pm on Thursday, 14 October to reports a road traffic collision at Caledonian Road / Roman Way in Holloway.
Officers, LAS, London’s Air Ambulance attended.
At the scene, a child, aged 13, had been in a collision with a car.
He was taken to a central London hospital by LAS where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
police say they await a further update on the child condition.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene.
There has been no arrest.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage of the collision should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5773/14OCT.
