Police were called to Janet Street, E14 at 9.13pm on Thursday, 14 October, following reports of an altercation involving youths armed with machetes.

Officers attended but the group had dispersed. Evidence at the scene suggested someone had been injured.

A short time later, a 17-year-old male presented himself at an east London hospital with a stab wound to his leg.

At this early stage it is thought that he is likely to have sustained his wound during the altercation in Janet Street.

We await an update on his condition.