Police dispute major incident claim by Ickenham Neighbourhood watch after man has superficial wound to his chest

Police were called to Glebe Avenue, Ickenham at 6.23pm on Thursday, 14 October following reports of an altercation involving a man with a knife.

Officers attended and identified a victim who had a superficial wound to his chest. He was assessed by paramedics at the scene but declined any further medical assistance.

A search of the area was carried out but the suspect could not be found.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area should call 101, giving the reference 6172/14OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.