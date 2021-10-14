A former Met officer has been handed an 11 month suspended jail sentence for harassing a number of colleagues

Former PC Ajay Singh, 24, who was previously attached to the North Area Command Unit, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, 14 October for five counts of harassment in relation to five colleagues – four women and a man.

Singh pleaded guilty at the same court on Thursday, 20 May. He was also ordered to pay his colleagues compensation, complete 250 hours’ unpaid work and was handed a restraining order. The prison sentence is suspended for two years.

During October 2020, Singh, whilst off duty, made a number of malicious and threatening phone calls to the officers. All calls were made from a ‘no caller ID’ number and the victims were subjected to direct threats, personal insults and verbal abuse.

One of the victims reported the matter on 19 October 2020 and following enquiries by officers, it was established that the phone used during the offences belonged to Singh.

He was arrested the same day and released on bail.

On 16 November 2020 he was further arrested in connection to the offences against the remaining victims.

Singh was charged on 11 March 2021 via postal requisition.

Singh had been suspended from duty on 26 October 2020. At a misconduct hearing on 17 August 2021, he was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct to the level of gross misconduct and was dismissed from the Met.

Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: “The actions of former PC Singh were reprehensible, particularly given they were committed against his own colleagues. They had a significant negative impact on his victims.

“His motive for these malicious offences remains unclear. This kind of conduct has no place in the Met.”