Two fire engines were sent to the property and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. On arrival, all persons were out of the house and firefighters rescued two cats, one dog and a guinea pig, before using specialist animal masks to provide oxygen. Sadly, one cat and a number of guinea pigs died at the scene. Members of KFRS’ Volunteer Response were on-hand to provide assistance and support for affected residents. Kent Police and SECAmb also attended. It’s believed the fire started accidentally when a tumble dryer caught alight in the kitchen. Following the incident, crews are reminding people to take precautions when using a tumble dryer, such as not leaving it unattended when in use, following manufacturer guidelines and cleaning it regularly to remove any excess fluff.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in London Road, Dover
You may also like
Cowes Lifeboat called to motorboat with no fuel
A 12m motor yacht found herself with no fuel off Egypt Point. She dropped her anchor and paid out all her 45m of chain but appeared to be dragging. A PAN PAN...
Terror ArrestMan arrested for terrorism offence
Man arrested for terrorism offence. Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command have arrested an 18-year-old man from north-east London on...
Flat destroyed in Stratford High Rise Building
Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to a fire in a flat in Leather Gardens, Stratford. A flat on the 17th floor was destroyed by...
An appeal has been issued following a report of a serious assault on a woman in Westgate-on-Sea
The incident happened at around 12.30am on Saturday 17 October 2020 in Beach Rise. It is alleged there was altercation involving a group...
The affected students are self-isolating
The University of Kent has two confirmed cases of coronavirus on its Canterbury campus. The affected students are self-isolating. It says it will continue to...
Fire crews called to fire at Halfords in Eastliegh
Fire crews were called to a commercial garage fire in Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh at three o’clock this morning (31 Jan). Six fire appliances and several...
Detectives are re-appealing for information in connection with the murder of Satnam Singh in Hayes in 2017
Detectives are re-appealing for information in connection with the murder of Satnam Singh in Hayes in 2017. Satnam was killed three years ago, aged 45, and a...
Man stabbed outside Plumstead station
A man has been stabbed outside Plumstead Station this morning Met Police say they were called at 07.18 to reports of an altercation outside Plumstead Station...
Two horses sadly die in Upminster stable blaze
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a stables on Hall Lane in Upminster. A single storey stable block was destroyed by the...
Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults in East Acton have made an arrest
Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults in East Acton have made an arrest. A 16-year-old boy was arrested at 12.50am on Monday, 30 November on...
Man Jailed after Hundred Mile an Hour High Speed Crash on the A3 Kills his Girlfriend
A warning has been issued to motorists about speeding after a man was jailed following a high speed crash on the A3 which caused the death of his girlfriend...
Northfleet man jailed for driving at 104mph
A disqualified driver who drove at 104mph on the M2 has been jailed for one year.
Michael Hayes, 27, of Burch Road, Northfleet, was sentenced
Blue Reef Plan a Month of Celebrations for Otters Tenth Birthday
Portsmouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium is going otterly crazy as it celebrates the tenth birthday of one of its most popular residents. The Southsea aquarium is...
The investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command into a serious assault at HMP Whitemoor continues
The investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command into a serious assault at HMP Whitemoor continues. At approximately 9.10am on 9 January, two...
Jail for man who assaulted three officers near Aylesford
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to assaulting three officers near Aylesford and abusing hospital staff. At around 11.40pm on Monday 17 May 2021...
Murder investigation after Road rage driver dies in van collision near Clacton
A murder investigation has started following a fatal collision in Little Clacton and a man has been arrested. Police received a call shortly after 11pm on...
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty for spitting at a bus driver at Uxbridge Bus Station and later spitting at a police officer whilst in custody
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty for spitting at a bus driver at Uxbridge Bus Station and later spitting at a police officer whilst in custody. William...
Shortly before 6pm this evening, (Tuesday, 28 May) Officers were called to the River Wey near the Rowbarge pub by ambulance crews, following reports of a...
CCTV appeal following serious assault in Horley
We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Horley on Wednesday, 14 April. Officers were called to Vicarage Road in Horley opposite Horley...
First Picture of Teenager who was stabbed to death with a machete on Oxford Street
First Picture of teenager who was fatally stabbing in on busy Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon. He has been named locally as Kenny. Friends posted...
A Leeds man has been jailed after his DNA was found on a shotgun recovered following a police search
Levi Paterson (18) from Leeds was sentenced to three years in prison at Leeds Crown Court on April 1, after admitting possessing a firearm at an earlier...
A Tremendous Trio of Metropolitan Police officers who displayed outstanding courage as they came under attack while protecting Londoners
PC Stuart Outten, PC Andrew Wienand and PC Darren Jenkins – pictured left to right – have all been put forward for the Awards and will attend a daytime...
A49 is closed southbound between the A466 and the A4137 near Much Birch in Shropshire due to a collision
The A49 is closed southbound between the A466 and the A4137 near Much Birch in Shropshire due to a collision. All emergency services are working at the scene...