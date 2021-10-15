Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in London Road, Dover

Two fire engines were sent to the property and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. On arrival, all persons were out of the house and firefighters rescued two cats, one dog and a guinea pig, before using specialist animal masks to provide oxygen. Sadly, one cat and a number of guinea pigs died at the scene. Members of KFRS’ Volunteer Response were on-hand to provide assistance and support for affected residents. Kent Police and SECAmb also attended. It’s believed the fire started accidentally when a tumble dryer caught alight in the kitchen. Following the incident, crews are reminding people to take precautions when using a tumble dryer, such as not leaving it unattended when in use, following manufacturer guidelines and cleaning it regularly to remove any excess fluff.