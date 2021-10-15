Essex Police confirmed a 25-year-old man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder after MP is stabbed to death.
Leigh on Sea MP stabbed to death
Following an upsurge in visitors to the Island requiring healthcare the NHS on the Island is writing to hotels, B&Bs, campsites and tourist destinations...
Numerous arrests after armed raid by Kent Police in Madistone
A number of people have been detained and one taken to hospital follow an armed raid by Kent Police in the early hours of Sunday morning. Armed...
A man wearing a monkey mask was among a group of burglars who kicked their way inside an elderly couple’s home during a shocking break-in
The group targeted an address in Ounty John Lane, #Stourbridge, at 2.30pm on 16 August. They prised open an electronic driveway gate before kicking open the...
Massive gridlock in Catford after new Covid Testing Centre is opened
Massive gridlock in Catford. Turns out a drive through COVID testing centre has been opened here. All roads including the south circular totally gridlocked...
Police stormed into a house and caught two suspected drug dealers bagging up Mamba in the living room
Officers used an electric saw to dismantle the front door of a property in Rufford Walk, Bulwell, before using a battering ram to smash it off its...
A man who ran over a ‘kind and caring’ man following an argument in a pub has been sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 15 years, for his murder
A man who ran over a ‘kind and caring’ man following an argument in a pub has been sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 15 years, for his...
Six people have been jailed for running a brothel which exploited young Romanian women to work as prostitutes.
The gang’s business model was to advertise the sexual services of young women on the internet and to move women from town to town. They applied a particular...
Pack your bags and prepare to be transported across the globe when you enter the World Music Village at Victorious
Victorious Festival is excited to announce a brand new area for 2016! The World Music Village, will be brought to you by Arms Around The Child, an...
Attorney General has issued a strong warning following the Disappearance of Sarah Everard
The Attorney General confirms the requirement not to publish material that could jeopardise a fair trial. Following the disappearance of Sarah Everard on the...
Park Lane, Leigh Park has been closed, with diversions put in place after a blaze caused a major house fire. Police have closed the road in both directions...
The A35 in Dorset is closed both ways between the junctions of the A354 (near Puddletown) and the A31 (near Bere Regis), while the emergency services deal with...
Maidstone burglar caught by his own DNA is jailed
A Maidstone burglar who left his DNA at a victim’s house and was caught on CCTV at a second break-in, has been jailed. On 19 October 2019, Lee Cuthbert went to...
Investigation launched after late night stabbing attack in Haringey
An investigation has been launched and a Haringey estate thrown into lock down following a late night stabbing attack. Police, Paramedics and air ambulance...
UPDATED:Asda Fratton on lock down after system failure
Asda in Fratton has been cordoned off by officers from Hampshire Constablary. Vehicles attempting to enter the site are being turned away by officers. The area...
Elderly missing man found safe and well
Police had been appealed for help to find 79-year-old Peter Bennett, who was reported missing from his home in Haringey. We are happy to say Peter was found...
Met Police issue hundreds of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) after individuals were found in breach of coronavirus regulations
Met Police hand out hundreds of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) after individuals were found in breach of coronavirus regulations. The FPNs are one of several...
Detectives investigating the death of a 20-year-old man in Bournemouth have charged an 18-year-old man with his murder
A man has been charged in connection with Bournemouth murder investigation Detectives investigating the death of a 20-year-old man in Bournemouth have charged...
Fire crews called to persons reported blaze in Hackney
Four fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled to a blaze at property on Windus Mews in Hackney. Crews were called at 1.16am on Thursday...
Detectives investigating an attempted murder are appealing for information after a man was shot in Harlesden
Detectives investigating an attempted murder are appealing for information after a man was shot in Harlesden. Police were called at 7.47pm on Friday, 17 April...
Officers are appealing for information from the public to help locate a wanted man from Bridport
Officers want to speak to Reece Wilson, aged 22, in connection with a total of 12 offences, including a break-in to a kiosk in West Bay between Saturday 18...
A man has been convicted following an investigation into reports of a suspect exposing himself to women on Brighton seafront
Following two reports in short succession around 9.30pm on Monday (23 November), officers were deployed and swiftly made an arrest. Craig Standing, 30, of...
Patient Airlifted from St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight
The Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175 has flown across to the Isle of Wight to carry out a medical transfer from the Island’s St Mary’s Hospital...
Wallet stolen during burglary in Dover
Detectives investigating a burglary in Dover in which a wallet was stolen, are appealing for witnesses to come forward. It was reported that the burglary took...
A Downton woman has been banned from associating with anybody under the age of 18 following issues with anti-social behaviour in the area
Following a hearing on Monday, November 23, June Martin, has been issued with a court injunction which also stops her from allowing drug use at her address in...