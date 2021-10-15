A prolific burglar has been jailed after he used a crowbar to force his way into several shops across Kent to steal cigarettes, alcohol and cash

Mohammad Setar was responsible for a seven-day crime spree during 2020, when he caused thousands of pounds of damage to businesses in areas including Hadlow and Ashford.

Setar was part of a criminal gang which, between 16 February and 22 February 2020, also targeted retailers in Marden and Kemsing. The gang used crowbars to force their way into the stores during the early hours, before filling bin bags and shopping baskets with items which also included scratch cards. During the burglary in Kemsing a bystander pursed the gang on foot and suffered injuries to his hand after he was struck by their getaway vehicle.

Setar, aged 23, formerly of Bideford Road, Smethwick, West Midlands was identified as one of the offenders, through CCTV enquiries. He was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary and a further count of attempted burglary. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Tuesday 12 October 2021 was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

DC Billie-Louise Mills of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘Burglary is a serious crime that profoundly affects the victims whether they suffer a break-in at their homes or to a business. Serial offenders such as Setar need to realise we will prosecute them to the full extent of the law. He is fully deserving of a custodial sentence and his actions have demonstrated that he cares very little about the impact his crimes have on hardworking shop owners and businesses, who are left out of pocket and having to foot the bill for repairs.’