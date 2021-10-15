Officers investigating criminal damage at an address in Minster-on-Sea are issuing CCTV images of four people they would like to speak to

Between Wednesday 22 September and Monday 4 October 2021, Kent Police received reports that paint was thrown at a house and a car in Halfway Road on three separate occasions. Graffiti was also written on the property and a window was damaged.

Investigating officer, PC Hannah Cooper, said: ‘Following the completion of enquiries in the area, we are now issuing images of a woman and three men who we believe could assist with our enquiries.

‘We are also appealing to a man who may have witnessed one of the incidents and recorded it on his mobile phone, to contact us.’

Anybody who recognises any of the four people or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the appeal line on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/192040/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.