CCTV, dash camera footage and witness information is sought following a report of a man approaching a girl in Rainham

The suspect is reported to have approached the teenager in Solomon Road at some point between 9am and 9.30am on Wednesday 6 October 2021.

He is said to have placed his hand on her arm and asked her to get into his car, which is understood to be a black Mercedes estate. The girl told the suspect to leave her alone and he got back into his vehicle. He then drove away when the victim, who sustained no injuries, told him that she was calling the police.

The man is described as being black and was dressed in a grey hooded jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

A review of all available information is ongoing and on 9 October a 35-year-old man, from Gillingham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

He has since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries, until Saturday 6 November 2021.

As part of continuing enquiries, officers are keen to hear from residents and businesses, in addition to motorists travelling in the area, who may have video footage recorded in the general vicinity between 9am and 10am on 6 October.

Detective Inspector Martin Davies, from Kent Police’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘We understand why this incident will cause concern to parents and residents living in the area and we are conducting a thorough investigation.

‘We are providing ongoing support to the girl and have already spoken with a number of witnesses but believe it is likely there are people who have information which can be of assistance. Based on what is currently known, the circumstances of this incident are isolated and it is not being connected with any other reports.

‘I would encourage anyone who has privately held video footage, or who may have witnessed the incident in person, to contact us at their earliest convenience.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/197090/21.