Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on-board a cargo ship at Sheerness Dockyard, Sheerness

9 mins ago
At its height, five fire engines, the technical rescue unit and the water safety unit were in attendance. Crews used main jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down any remaining hotspots. No casualties were reported. The cause is not yet known and is under invesigation.