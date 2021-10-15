At its height, five fire engines, the technical rescue unit and the water safety unit were in attendance. Crews used main jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down any remaining hotspots. No casualties were reported. The cause is not yet known and is under invesigation.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on-board a cargo ship at Sheerness Dockyard, Sheerness
You may also like
Missing Teenagers from Surrey Maybe in Havant
Two missing teenage girls from Haslemere and Hindhead, may be in Havant Police have revealed. 14-year-old Erin Guest from Hindhead and 16-year-old Carolanne...
A new type of blood glucose monitoring device that will help improve the quality of life for some people with Type 1 diabetes is now available on the Isle of...
Daniel Gjinaj found safe and well in Brighton
Daniel Gjinaj, who had been reported missing from Worthing, has been found. The 17-year-old boy was found in Brighton safe and well on Tuesday morning...
Missing 11 year old who has links to Southwark and Kent
Police need your help to find high risk missing child, Kameron GORDON. He’s 11yrs old, been missing overnight. Maybe in school uniform including burgundy...
The Metropolitan Police Service continues to police the Extinction Rebellion protests which today, Tuesday, 16 July, moved to two areas of an industrial estate...
Scumbags wearing balaclavas attack an elderly couple during an Aggravated burglary in Paddock Wood
Detectives are seeking information after an elderly couple were assaulted during a burglary in Paddock Wood. It is reported that at around 8.30pm on...
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of an elderly woman reported missing in Tonbridge. Jennifer Jones, 80, was last seen in the Angel...
Armed Robbery on Gosport Wine Store
Police Officers are investigating an armed robbery at the Grande Wine Store on Palmyra Road in Gosport. A member of staff reported that he had been threatened...
A Tunbridge Wells man who sexually abused a child almost 20 years ago has been jailed
A Tunbridge Wells man who sexually abused a child almost 20 years ago has been jailed. Jonathan Howard was sentenced to three years and four months’...
A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Cheam.
Police were called at 1.12am on Friday, 19 June to reports of shots fired on Brocks Drive in North Cheam. Officers, including firearms...
A pensioner who sexually assaulted a woman with learning difficulties on a train has been jailed for more than two years, following a British Transport Police investigation
Phillip Clive Butterworth, aged 70, of New Oceans Hotel, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to 27 months behind bars at Preston...
Detectives have charged four men with firearms offences after two vehicles were stopped in Addison Way, Barnet
The following were all charged on Friday, 19 February with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of...
Fire Crews called to a Fire at the Alresford Fire Station Oops
Winchester, Hampshire Sunday 14th May 2017 Firefighters where left a bit red faced after they were called to a blaze at an unusual location a fire station. It...
Teenagers Charged over Portsmouth Somerstown Stabbing
Two Portsmouth teenagers have been charged with a stabbing that saw police descend on a Somerstown street in the early hours of yesterday morning. Shawn Owen...
Serious Multi vehicle collision has led to the closure of the M40 Motorway near High Wycombe
The M40 has been closed in both directions near High Wycombe after a “serious multi-vehicle accident” trapping hundred of drivers. The closure has...
The 19-year-old male casualty had been stabbed and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries
At 10.49pm on Saturday 23rd January 2021 police were called by ambulance to a report of a possible stabbing in Bicclescombe Park, Ilfracombe. The 19-year-old...
A driver has sadly died, and two other people have been injured after a collision in Stratford Upon Avon
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 7:25am to reports of a multi vehicle RTC on the A46 in Snitterfield. Three ambulances attended, along with...
A convicted drug dealer from Maidstone has been ordered to pay back more than £9,000 in illegal earnings following an investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act
Ashley Nation was sentenced last year to almost five years’ imprisonment for supplying cocaine, MDMA and cannabis. On 29 April 2021, a confiscation hearing...
Sixty Fire fighters and Eight Pumps called to Business centre blaze in Ilford
Fire crews from stations across East London have been scrambled to a business centre on fire. Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters and officers have...
M1 in Leicestershire is closed southbound due to life changing serious collision
The M1 in Leicestershire is closed southbound between J22 (Markfield) and J21 (Leicester), due to a serious collision involving a motorbike. Leicestershire...
QA Hospital To Receive New Cancer Screening Equipment
Today it has been announced that the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth will receive funding to upgrade and replace its existing cancer screening...
Gurkha veterans have gone on hunger strike opposite Downing Street as part of a campaign for equal pension rights
Three volunteers are taking part in an indefinite hunger strike, organised by the British Gurkha Satyagraha United Struggle Committee, following a 13...
Major Rescue Operation by Emergency Services to Free Trapped Dolphin in Fareham
A major rescue operation to rescue a single dolphin has taken place in Fareham Hampshire. Emergency services and animal rescue specialist were called just...
Detectives trying to find the mother of baby George have released an e-fit image of a woman they are keen to speak to
Detectives have been searching for the mother of little George for exactly three weeks today (13 May). George was found on The Mounds, off Shannon Road in...