Arrest made following reports of man indecently approaching women in Gravesend

Detectives have arrested a suspect following reports of a man indecently approaching women in Gravesend.

Following the release of CCTV images in an appeal for information on Thursday 14 October 2021, a 21-year-old man from Gravesend attended Kent Police’s Headquarters the following morning.

He has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, voyeurism and assault and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Investigators remain keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information that can assist with enquiries.

The first incident is reported to have seen a woman have a hand placed over her mouth while she walked in an alleyway that connects Hever Court Road and Cedar Avenue on 23 May.

A man is then said to have indecently exposed himself to a different woman, on the same path, on 12 June.

A third offence is said to have taken place in Whinfell Way on 7 July, when a man is said to have taken a photo up the skirt of a teenage girl.

Increased patrolling has been taking place in the area, and will continue to do so.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/87817/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111