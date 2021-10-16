Officers investigating the death of a man in New Haw on Monday, 4 October are continuing to appeal for the public’s help

Detectives in Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team have been carrying out a number of enquiries as part of a murder investigation, following the death of a man in New Haw on Monday, 4 October. The victim has been formally identified as 42-year-old Gary Hopkins whose family have since described him as someone who had a “heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.”

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Rimmer said “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and reaching out to anyone who may have been in that area around that time to get in touch.

“We are specificially appealing for motorists or anyone who was travelling along Byfleet Road (A318) where it crosses the River Wey near the White Hart pub between 6:30pm and 8pm that evening to contact us with any information or dashcam footage.

“I understand that it was probably dark but if members of the public, possibly dog walkers were travelling north or south of the River Wey, from it’s junction of the Basingstoke Canal in New Haw to the Millpond open space and Riverside Park area in Addlestone around that time, we would like to hear from them.”

If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/on our website, quoting crime reference number PR/45210104788. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can also upload directly to our Major Incident Public Portal here – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4521K52-PO1

The stretch of river has been subject to enquiries as part of this investigation. Last Friday (8 October), officers worked in conjunction with Specialist Group International to carry out a search of the river near Heathervale Park in New Haw.

On Saturday, a man was charged in connection with this investigation. David Peter Jacobs, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder; with threatening a person with a bladed article; and with failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information.

Two 18-year-old men from New Haw, a 28-year-old man from New Haw and a 19-year-old man of no fixed address have also been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released under investigation.