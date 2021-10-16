The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command who are working closely with colleagues from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police. Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon formally declared the incident as terrorism. The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism. Essex Police responded to an incident at an address in Eastwood Road North, Essex, shortly after 12:05hrs on Friday, 15 October. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was given emergency medical treatment by emergency services, but sadly died at the scene. Although formal identification has yet to take place, the man was identified as Sir David Amess, Member of Parliament for Southend West. Specialist officers are supporting his family. A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at a police station in Essex. As part of the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing. It is believed that he acted alone, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time. However, enquiries into the circumstances continue. Detectives would urge any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact police. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, then please call police in confidence on 0800 789 321. Anyone with moving footage or pictures is asked to submit them via this link
The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing
You may also like
Fire crews tackle thatch blaze on the Isle of Wight
Fire crews from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service are battling a blaze at a thatched cottage in Brighstone this evening (Saturday). Two appliances from...
National Police air support called to Sandown on the Isle of Wight
A number of response officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police have been called to Sandown on the Isle of Wight this evening. The response officers are...
Police in Bio Suits carry out drugs raid at property in Brixton
Officers from the Met Police dressed in bio-hazard suits and breathing respirators raided a property in Brixton as part of an investigation into the supply of...
Police are urgently searching for Leslie Buck, 44, who has been reported missing from the Emsworth area
Leslie was last seen around 7.30pm on Saturday (29 May) and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare. Leslie is described as a white male...
Staff member at Kent Hospital has been in contact with a person who has tested positive CoronaVirus
Bosses at a Kent hospital have called an urgent meeting this afternoon after a further a staff member revealed that she has been exposed to a carrier of the...
Three men and a 17-year-old youth have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Zunaid Bobat, 25, of Abbey Lane, Leicester; Joshua Mooney, 25, of...
Have you seen missing 19-Year-Old Lewis Pearce from Southampton
Lewis has been Missing since Saturday 31st July and it is believed he may have boarded a train from Southampton Central Station to Basingstoke but no sightings...
Reginald John Kemp was pronounced dead after a collision involving his Nissan Micra and a Ford Ranger on London Road
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Petersfield last week have today paid tribute to him. Reginald John Kemp was pronounced dead after a...
Fire crews called to Property fire in Farnham
Three fire crews from Surrey and Hampshire have been called to a property fire in Farnham this lunchtime. Crews from Farnham and Rushmore were called just...
Thousands Queue for Hours to Access the Isle of Wight as Staff Struggle to Cope
Thousands of festival goers , including pregnant women and children, have been left queuing for hours in the sun as they attempted to get into the Isle Of...
Ebony Russell from Canterbury remains missing
Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information to help locate a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Canterbury. Ebony Russell, 17, was...
Family hope that Shepherd’s appeal against his conviction will be dismissed
Jack Shepherd, 31 has appeared at the Old Bailey and been sentenced to six months in prison for failing to appear. Shepherd was sentenced in his absence to six...
Police surround House on Newport Estate
Officers from Hampshire Police have surrounded a property on an Isle of Wight Housing estate this morning. Police descended on to Highfield Road in Pan Estate...
Three teenagers who attacked and fatally stabbed a 17-year-old male in Tottenham have been jailed
The three males, all aged 17, appeared before the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 25 August and were sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 30 September. The...
Morning commuters faced 10 miles of tailbacks and around two hours of delays on the M3
Police closed a section of the M3 this morning after a man’s body was found on the road. The body was discovered around 4.50am on the eastbound...
A police officer injured following a road traffic collision in Aldeburgh has now been discharged from hospital, as two people arrested in connection with the...
Green fingered thieves steal Eight Mowers
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at George Cann Garden Machinery in Hinton Ampner. The incident happened at some time between 5.30pm...
Wallington armed Robber jailed for 12 years after Post office Raid in Banstead
A man who threatened staff with a handgun during an armed robbery at a post office in Banstead in December 2018 has been sent to prison for 12 years. Lewis...
Man Injured following shooting in Lewisham
Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in Lewisham. At 1826hrs on Sunday, 6 May, Police were flagged down by a member of the public in New...
Police launch Probe after Man dies in Asda Totton Car Park
Police have launched an investigation after a man died in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the car park of Totton Asda. Despite efforts of South Central...
Two teenagers have been jailed following a gang-related stabbing in Acton
Thiago Andrade, 18, of York Road, Acton, W3 and Yusef Ahmed, 18, of Shakespeare Road, Acton have been imprisoned for stabbing a man on The Vale...
Police are carrying out enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner and would like to speak to the people who stopped and helped a female passenger in a taxi at the scene
Police are appealing for witnesses of a road related incident in Wimpston Lane in the South Hams, on Friday 7 August between 5pm and 6pm. Police are carrying...
Jumarna Al-Nasseri who has been reported #missing from her home address in Brent
Police need your help to locate Jumarna Al-Nasseri who has been reported #missing from her home address in #brent . If seen please call 999 ref CAD...
Ten people charged over German Student attack in Canterbury city centre
Ten people have been charged following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate into a serious assault in Canterbury city centre...