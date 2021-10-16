Lance Corporal Sarah Holmes of 29 Postal Courier and Movement Regiment died at Selly Oak Hospital, Birmingham, from wounds sustained in a road traffic accident

Lance Corporal Sarah Holmes, aged 26 from Wantage, of 29 Postal Courier and Movement Regiment died at Selly Oak Hospital, Birmingham, from wounds sustained in a road traffic accident at Al Udeid, Qatar, 11 days earlier.

Sarah was working on Operation TELIC, and had moved in the summer from her role in Basra, Southern Iraq, to Doha,Qatar, running the Forces Postal Service at Al Udeid Airfield.