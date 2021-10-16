A man has been convicted of the murder of a man whose body was discovered in a Walthamstow park in August 2020

Richard Michael Hand 43 of Falmouth Way, Waltham Forest, was convicted of the murder of Yassar Moussa after a two-week trial at the Old Bailey.

He was also convicted of the attempted murder of another man, who he attacked with an axe, in January last year, and was also convicted of being in possession of an offensive weapon in relation to that offence.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday, 19 October.

The court heard Hand was arrested on 29 August 2020 after 37-year-old Yassar’s body was discovered in undergrowth near a brook in St James Park, E17 five days earlier.

A post-mortem examination held on 25 August found the official cause of death to be a stab wound to the neck.

An investigation was launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and it was established that Yassar last communicated with his friends on 22 August.

CCTV enquiries revealed he had travelled to Falmouth Way, the location of Hand’s home address that day. Yassar’s phone records also showed he spoke to Hand that day.

After he was arrested, a search of Hand’s home address revealed Yassar’s bloodstained clothing in some communal bins outside, as well as a bent knife and a substantial amount of cleaning material, including a number of bottles of bleach.

Inside the address, there was also a strong smell of bleach and DNA swabs from a leather sofa were matched to Yassar.

Hand was charged with murder on 30 August 2020.

The murder took place when Hand was on bail for the attempted murder of a 56-year-old man who he hit on the head with an axe at an address in Fortrose Gardens, SW2, on 29 January 2020.

The court heard Hand, who was friends with the victim, had hit him over the back of the head in a completely unprovoked attack.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, two deep cuts on the back of his head and a deep cut to his hand.

Hand was arrested and charged with this offence on 30 January 2020 and he appeared in custody at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court the next day.

He was remanded in custody until he was released on bail after a hearing at the Old Bailey on 22 July 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, the lead investigator, said: “Richard Hand is a dangerous man who has launched two unprovoked attacks on men who thought they were his friends.

“I am glad he has now been brought to justice and is likely to be sentenced to serve a significant portion of the rest of his life in jail.”