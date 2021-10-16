An Armed police officer has been given a suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of perverting the course of justice

PC Richard Hammond, 35, attached to Met Operations, was found guilty following a trial at the Royal Courts of Justice which concluded on Tuesday, 7 September.

At a sentencing hearing at the same court on Friday, 15 October, PC Hammond was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, 250 hours unpaid work and costs of £2,500.

PC Hammond was charged on Friday, 11 December 2020 after an investigation found he sent messages to another person which encouraged them to be dishonest around a notice of intended prosecution regarding an alleged speeding offence in August 2018.

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, said: “PC Hammond attempted to persuade another person to lie on his behalf, behaviour which is completely unacceptable and undermines confidence in our organisation. Perverting the course of justice is an extremely serious crime and we will take robust action against officers who fall short of the high standards we expect.”

A misconduct hearing is due to take place on 28 October. PC Hammond is currently suspended.