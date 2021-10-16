Officers were called just after 6.15am following reports of a three vehicle collision on the Marchwood Bypass in Totton. A blue Mercedes Sprinter van was involved in a collision with a black Honda motorcycle and a white Yamaha motorcycle on the A326 bypass. The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle – Craig Smart, 38, from Mantle Close, Gosport – and the Honda, Simon Ashworth, 49, from Howerts Close, Warsash, died of their injuries. Craig’s family paid the following tribute to him: “Craig was a strong, devoted and selfless family man who always put the needs of others above his own. He was a loving husband, a supportive dad to his six kids, and a wonderful son and brother. He was also a brilliant mate to so many whose lives he touched. “Craig embodied a philosophy of living life to the fullest and was happiest when he was riding about on his motorbike, sailing up and down the Solent on his boat Pugwash, fishing and kayaking at Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent and above all, spending time with his family and friends. “He will be sorely missed and ever-so-fondly remembered by all those he knew, who will treasure the memories they hold of a truly great man.” Officers continue to investigate the incident and are still appealing for witnesses. Did you see what happened? Did you spot three vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision? If you have dash cam footage of the vehicles or the collision, please call us. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44210400737. Alternatively, you can submit information online via this link https://orlo.uk/OXqXE
The family of a man who died in a collision in Marchwood on 6 October have paid tribute to him
