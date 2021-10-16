Can you help police find a missing man from Fareham?

Edward Davis, 37, was last seen in Dickson Park, Wickham, around 7.30am today (October 16) and we and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Edward and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

He is described as being white, around 6ft 2ins tall and of broad build, with short brown hair.

Police believe he may be wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

At this time, it is thought he will still be in the Fareham area.

If you have seen Edward, or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 764 of today’s date.