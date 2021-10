The 16-year-old boy from Hammersmith and Fulham was charged on Friday, 15 October with the murder of Hazrat Wali.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 16 October.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone who has information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 5697/12OCT.