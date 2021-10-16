A man has been jailed for the attempted murder and kidnap of a woman in Kirby Cane earlier this year

Christopher Crichton, aged 33 and of Park Street in Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex, was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 15 years, at Norwich Crown Court on Friday 15 October after pleading guilty to the offences at a previous hearing.

Officers were called just after 8.40am on Monday 26 April 2021 to reports a woman, aged in her 20s, had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay. The woman was then seen being driven away from the address.

At 11.20am, Suffolk Police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in Levington Lane in Nacton village.

The court heard that Crichton assaulted her that morning but she had returned. to the address over fears he would harm her dog. When she returned, Crichton repeatedly stabbed her in the leg and back on the driveway. He then dragged the victim into a car, stating he was taking her to hospital but instead he drove her to Nacton and abandoned her in a lay-by.

The victim was discovered by a member of the public and airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire with serious injuries. She received hospital treatment for two weeks following the incident and continues to receive treatment whilst recovering from her injuries.

Crichton was arrested by police at Copdock Retail Park in Ipswich at 12.20pm and later charged.