Appeal after boy, 16, shot in Coventry

Officers from the West Midlands are investigating after a boy aged 16 was shot in Coventry today (Saturday).

The youngster is in hospital following the incident on Bishop Street just after 1am.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

We are appealing for anyone with information or who saw what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible, as they may have vital information.

We’d also ask people in the area to check their CCTV or dashcams for footage from the area at around the time.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Insp Becky Farr, of Coventry police, said: “We’ve launched a full investigation into what happened and won’t tolerate this kind of violence on our streets.

“Detectives are working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened and who is responsible

“We’ve got extra officers patrolling the city centre throughout the weekend to offer reassurance.”