He’s missing from his home since Friday morning. He failed to attend school. 5’3 tall, slim build. Possibly wearing school Fulham Boys School uniform, black rucksack. If seen call police quoting 21MIS031971.
Police urgently need help to locate 15 year old Jonathan James
You may also like
Shocking news that all 531 Carphone warehouse stores are set to close with 2,900 jobs at risk Carphone Warehouse stores that are standalone are affected...
man has been convicted of murder after his attempts to carry out a robbery escalated and ended with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man
A man has been convicted of murder after his attempts to carry out a robbery escalated and ended with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man. Shackim Purnell...
Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder in relation to the stabbing of 15-year-old Romario Opia in Islington
The 16-year-old remains in police custody after being arrested on the evening on Tuesday, 26 January. Police were called to Holland Walk, N19, on Monday, 25...
Detectives are investigating a disturbance in Margate which resulted in one person being assaulted and are appealing for witnesses
Kent Police was called at 7.35pm on Thursday 3 June 2021 to Marine Terrace following reports that two groups of people had become involved in a disturbance...
Dog owners are reminded to take responsibility for their pets after a report of sheep being attacked near Tenterden
Kent Police received a report of sheep-worrying in the Wittersham area on Sunday 30 May 2021. At least one lamb was badly injured. Officers from the...
Fire Rips through Shop and Flats in Kent
Fifteen fire engines and 97 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a shop with flats above on Welling High Street this afternoon. Half of the shop...
Police closed A21 in Kent in Both Directions after a woman has fallen from a Bridge
The A21 in Kent is closed in both directions between the A25 (Riverhead/Chipstead) and the A225 (Sevenoaks Weald) due to a police incident with a response...
Fifteen people treated at chemical incident in Aylesford
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Quarry Wood Industrial Estate, Aylesford, after reports of a potential chemical incident. Five fire engines...
Two remain in Custody as Murder Probe is launched after a man dies after being set on fire on the A406 in Ilford
Police were called at approximately 11.45pm on Tuesday, 18 June to reports of a fire on land next to the southbound carriageway of the A406. The London Fire...
Police arrest Twenty year old Man over Missing 14 year old Isle of Wight Girl Mia Lupton
Police are continuing to appeal for help to find missing Mia from the Isle of Wight. Officers have issued two more photographs of her and believed there is a...
David Brunger is wanted for absconding from a facility in north Kent
David Brunger is wanted for absconding from a facility in north Kent. He is believed to have connections to the #Sittingbourne and #Medway areas. Anyone with...
Quantities of alcohol including spirits valued at almost £3,500 have been reported stolen during a spate of offences at Sainsbury’s
Two suspected shoplifters from London have been charged with high value thefts from a Maidstone supermarket. Quantities of alcohol including spirits...
Man arrested after stopping to talk to a 12 year old girl in Newbury
Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident on 4 November 2020, which happened on Penwood Road, Wash Water, Newbury. The arrest relates to an...
Appeal following assault in #Cowes
Police are investigating a public order incident in Cowes in the early hours of this morning. It led to a man being treated for a broken hand and fractured...
Rucksack found full of drugs on M20 in Ashford
Officers who arrested two men in a car at junction 5 of the M20 found suspected drugs with the assistance of police dog Piper. The vehicle was stopped at 5...
First Picture of Cowes Stab Victim Named as Travis Whittington as the Net closes in on his attackers
The teenager at the centre of the Cowes stabbing is this lunchtime continuing to recover in hospital after he was attacked by three men who are understood to...
A teenage boy has been sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment
The 17-year-old from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was today sentenced at Oxford Crown Court. It follows his...
Police concerned for missing Southsea man
We’re concerned for the welfare of Robert Layburn (84) who is vulnerable and missing from Southsea. Robert was last seen in Festing Grove at about 10.30am this...
More Drug dealers put out of business after Dover flat is closed by Police
A property in Dover which has been used by drug dealers has been issued with a closure order following action by Kent Police. Officers applied for the...
Teenager convicted of Lambeth stabbing
A teenager has been convicted at the Old Bailey of a vicious stabbing in south London that left his 17-year-old victim in a minimally conscious state following...
Emergency services have been called to HM Prison Winchester following an ongoing incident
Fire crews from Southampton, Portsmouth and Winchester have been called to the Cat B Local Prison on Romsey Road following reports of an incident. Four fire...
Police continue to appeal for information as victim of fatal west Ealing stabbing named
Police continue to appeal for information as victim of fatal west Ealing stabbing named Police were called at 01:18am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of an...
Two arrested after Fatal Hit and Run in Bournemouth
Officers investigating an alleged fail-to-stop fatal collision in Bournemouth have arrested two people. At around 10.39pm on Tuesday 3 October 2017 it was...