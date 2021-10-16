BREAKING FULHAM LONDON

Police urgently need help to locate 15 year old Jonathan James

39 mins ago
1 Min Read
He’s missing from his home since Friday morning. He failed to attend school. 5’3 tall, slim build. Possibly wearing school Fulham Boys School uniform, black rucksack. If seen call police quoting 21MIS031971.