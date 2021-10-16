Sixteen year old found with a head injury prompts investigation

Police were called to Elgin Road, Ilford at 7.27am on Saturday, 16 October following reports that a 16-year-old male had sustained a head injury as a result of an assault.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. The male was taken to an east London hospital for treatment and we await an update on his condition.

Enquiries established that the assault took place at the entrance to Barking Park.

A crime scene in place with an area cordoned off. This includes Ilford Lane from the junction with Victoria Road to the junction with Tanner Street.