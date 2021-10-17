Sadly, a 32-year-old man from Southampton died in the incident
Portsmouth Charity shop horrified after Man takes donations left on doorstep
This low life was spotted stealing bags of clothing from outside a charity shop in Fratton Portsmouth this evening (Thursday 14th June 2018). I was...
Construction firm fined after young worker fell through pening for a roof light
A construction firm has been fined after a 17-year-old worker fell more than three metres through an opening for a roof light. Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court...
Man stabbing in Orpington pub fight
An investigation has been launched by police following a serious stabbing in Orpington. Police, paramedics and an Air Ambulance were called after the man was...
A nine year-old boy was taken to hospital, in a critical condition, where he sadly died
P olice were called to an address in Vashon Drive, in Copcut, Droitwich His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are on-going around...
University Gospel Choir Make National Final
The University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir has plenty to sing about after making it to the finals of a national competition. The student group is one of eight...
Man dies following fatal collision in Coventry
One man has died and two others have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Coventry this morning West Midlands Ambulance Service was...
Child’s health put at risk after using Play area in Portsmouth Pub
A concerned parent from Portsmouth claims her child health has been put at risk after using a play area in a pub in Portsmouth. The mum of the one-year-old...
Wanted man named by Croydon detectives
Detectives investigating an altercation between a group of men armed with weapons have named a man they wish to speak with. Officers would like to speak with...
Firefighters are sharing their fire safety advice for smokers after a flat fire on Cable Street in Limehouse in the early hours of this morning
Part of a ground floor studio flat was destroyed by fire. Around 50 people evacuated before the Brigade arrived. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus...
The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her condition was assessed as non-life-threatening, although she continues to receive treatment for her injuries
Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured after falling from the window of a property in Haringey. Police were called at 9...
One of the victims, a woman aged in her 30s, was walking her dog from an alleyway into the garage block, when it is reported she was assaulted by a man standing next to a white 4×4
Investigators have issued an appeal following a report that a man and woman were assaulted in Dartford. The incident happened between 11pm and 11.45pm on...
A speeding driver killed two pensioners after crashing into their car having consumed at least five pints of Stella at the pub.
A speeding driver killed two pensioners after crashing into their car having consumed at least five pints of Stella at the pub. Ryan Dowling has been jailed...
Man stabbed in Faversham seeks help from Homeowner
An air ambulance that landed on the Faversham recreation ground in Kent on Sunday evening has airlifted a man to hospital with a serious stab wound. The...
First picture of Reading Terror suspect
The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading is Khairi Saadallah. The 25-year-old from the town was arrested at the scene on Saturday...
Murder inveisgation launched after fatal stabbing in Kingston
Police were called at 3.45am on Saturday, 21 August to reports of a disturbance in Clarence Street, Kingston. Officers attended and found a man in his...
Man remanded for murder of Iron Miah
Met Police say Antonio Afflick-McLeod, 28, of Mayfair Avenue, Ilford has been charged with the murder of Iron Miah, aged 40 . Three other men have already been...
Two arrested after Man left with Serious facial Injuries in Southampton
Police have made two arrests following an assault on the corner of Meggeson Avenue and Ozier Road, Southampton. It happened at approximately 9.10pm on Friday...
The travel plans of almost 140,000 holidaymakers have been thrown into total chaos by the collapse of online travel agency Lowcostholidays on the eve of the...
Manhunt launched after cyclist left for dead in Portsmouth Hit and Run
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have launched a manhunt and investigation after a cyclist was left for dead following a hit and run collision in...
Man who climbed tree to evade capture by police is caught
Police say they located a male wanted by officers in Lewisham on Thursday afternoon, and after chasing him on foot, the man climbed up a tree in Folkestone...
Woman and Five Year old boy Fighting for Life after Head on Collision in Otterbourne
A Road remains closed following a serious head on collision between a Silver Citroen C3 and a Blue Renault Clio in the village of Shawford near Winchester this...
UPDATED:Flushed out: Police seize over £20,000 worth of cannabis grow from flooded property in Wembley
Flooding at a Wembley property has halted a large scale cannabis production after the find was made on Sunday evening. Fire crews and Police were called after...
Police have released Video show the scale of the search of Didcot Power Station
The 20th April marked the eight week anniversary of the tragic collapse at the Didcot A Power Station that left one man dead and three still missing. Thames...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from Datchet, Windsor
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from Datchet, Windsor. Neil Lewis, aged 47, was last seen in Horton Road...