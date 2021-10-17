BREAKING EASTLEIGH HAMPSHIRE

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a single-vehicle collision in Fishers Pond near Eastleigh this morning (16 October).
Officers attended Portsmouth Road around 6.30am after a white Ford C-Max collided with a tree.
Sadly, a 32-year-old man from Southampton died in the incident. His family have been informed and are being supported.
Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are now appealing for anyone with information which may assist them.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision and anyone who may have dash cam footage.
If you can assist, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210415573.