Officers have arrested three men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after being stopped on the M25
The three occupants of the car were subjected to a roadside drugs test and the driver provided a positive test. In addition to this, officers discovered a small quantity of suspected Class A drugs in the front passenger compartment as well as a bank card, which did not belong to any of the occupants.
By this point, officers had received a report from a member of the public, who had witnessed a number of large black bags being disposed of from the car at the side of the road near the Cobham Services. A search was carried out which led to the discovery of three large bags containing a substance believed to be cannabis.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from Croydon, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, failure to provide a specimen, use of a motor vehicle without third party insurance, drug driving, possession with intent to supply and theft. He was also further arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after officers in custody found him to be carrying a pair of gloves with metal knuckles.
The passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man both from Croydon, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious on the M25 or surrounding areas yesterday is encouraged to contact us, quoting reference number PR/ 45210107847