Police are urgently appealing to the public to help trace the whereabouts of James Phillips, 19, who is missing from his home in Swindon
Daisy Garside has been missing since arriving back from her holiday at Heathrow Airport
Daisy Garside has been missing since arriving back from her holiday at Heathrow Airport on Friday 24th January 2020 at approx 8am. Her suitcase was left at the...
A suspect is to appear at crown court, charged in connection with the rape of a woman in #Ashford
The charges follow an investigation into the sexual assault which reportedly took place in an alleyway in Ashford High Street during the early hours of...
They continued to talk and then without warning Templeman punched Mr Maguire once in the face
A 28-year-old man has been jailed for four years and 8 months for a one-punch assault which killed his victim. Luke Templeman, of Launder Terrace in Grantham...
This happened earlier in a supermarket car park but please beware to prevent yourself from becoming a victim
During the past week fraudsters have been back in town targeting supermarket shoppers, who used either a Credit or Debit card to make payments by way of...
Murder probe launched after body is found in wheelie bin in Neasden
Police have confirmed that they are investigating an unexplained death in Neasden. Officers were called at 8.16am on Monday, 25 November, to Lovett...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 36 hours
Mannat Mann was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge at 1.45pm on Thursday, 22 July. She has very recently arrived in the area and has no local links...
A man who killed his aunt in Lambeth in 2018 has been sentenced to an indefinite detention order at a secure mental health facility
A man who killed his aunt in Lambeth in 2018 has been sentenced to an indefinite detention order at a secure mental health facility. Jordan Clarke, 23 (24.09...
A man who arranged the rape of an eight-year-old girl has been jailed for eight years
Lance Baynes, a 48-year-old man formerly of Cedar Close in Walsall, was arrested at Sutton Scotney Services on 21 August after travelling 120 miles with the...
Motorists in Kent are being reminded to check their tyres as part of a national campaign which highlights the dangers of defective tyres
Motorists in Kent are being reminded to check their tyres as part of a national campaign which highlights the dangers of defective tyres. National Tyre...
Appeal for witnesses following Reading Attack
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a broken hip in an assault in Reading. At approximately 7pm on Thursday 15 October, the...
Four people have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Leeds
The three men, aged 32, 34 and 45, and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested by armed officers from two neighbouring addresses on Tarnside Drive, Seacroft, last...
Detectives investigating an assault in Eastbourne are appealing for information from the public
Police were called to Bourne Street shortly before 8am on Saturday (7 November) to reports of an assault. No victim was located and there is no trace of...
The Met Office has issued a rain and wind warning for Southeast England on Saturday
The Met Office has issued a rain and wind warning for southeast England on Saturday evening. The warning states: “Intense rainfall (10 to 15 mm in around half...
Deal burglar wanted by police
A computer-generated image of a man has been released by detectives investigating a Deal burglary. During the daytime on Thursday 27 June 2019 a man visited a...
Violent knife point robber who targeted young women and pensioner, 84, jailed for 35 years
A man who carried out a string of violent knifepoint robberies targeting young women and a woman aged 84, has been sentenced to 35 years in jail today Friday...
A man has been jailed for a total of four years after he was convicted of drug offences in Witney
Thomas Harris, aged 25, of Highworth Place, Witney, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, one count of possession...
Two men have been charged following an incident of damage at a mosque in Derby
Police were called to Faizan-E-Madina Mosque in Malcom Street, in the early hours of Sunday, March 21 following reports that windows at the building had been...
Four maintenance workers killed after being blown from Silo Explosion in Avonmouth
Four people have died whilst after carrying out maintenance work on the top of a Silo at the Waste treatment works in Avonmouth near Bristol. Police...
Daniel Swarbrick has been jailed after pleading guilty to two knifepoint robberies and sexual assaults
An 18-year-old man been jailed after pleading guilty to two knifepoint robberies and sexual assaults. Daniel Swarbrick, of Oxford Road, Burnley, was given a...
Kingston ordnance blown up successful by Army
The operation into the unexploded World War II bomb has ended safely. At 4.16pm today, Friday, 24 May, The Army carried out a controlled explosion of a World...
Drugs and weapon found after Police pursue stolen car leading to Tactical contact in Bexleyheath
Two people have been arrested this evening following a police pursuit around the streets of Bexleyheath. Officers signalled for the driver to stop he failed to...
Exclusive Pictures of Jurassic World sequel Film Set Being Built in Hampshire
This is proof and we can exclusively reveal that filming is due to take place on Wednesday evening for scenes from the new Jurassic World sequel the three...
Kent made a little safer after man is Jailed for 16 year
A dangerous driver who killed a man has been jailed for 16 years. Connor Ashworth-Driver, 22 and from Dover, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on 28 August...
Sailor rescued by Passing Caterman after his vessel sinks near Cowes
A sailor has been rescued after his badly-damaged boat sank in the busy shipping lanes off the Isle Of Wight. The unnamed sailor sent a VHF radio message...