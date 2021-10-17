BREAKING MISSING SWINDON WILTSHIRE

Police are urgently appealing to the public to help trace the whereabouts of James Phillips, 19, who is missing from his home in Swindon

He was found to be missing at 10am today (15/10) and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being mixed race, about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short black hair. He also wears glasses.
Anyone who knows where he might be should contact us immediately on 999 quoting log 74 of today (15/10).