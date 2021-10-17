Officers investigating a serious assault in Southampton on Monday (October 11) have charged a teenager
Rush Hour Chaos in the Making as two Lanes Closed on the M25 near Cobham
Two lanes of the busiest part of the M25 are closed this afternoon following a collision involving an oversea lorry and car. The car has been side swiped and...
Police manhunt for serial sex offender
Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults on women travelling on buses in east and north London are launching a fresh appeal to help identify a man...
An armed man was approached by officers from Sussex police and ran off in Brighton
Police have thanked members of the public whose quick-thinking alerted them to a man reported to have a knife in Brighton. A patrolling officer was approached...
Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Plumstead
Police say a man aged 29 died in hospital after being found stabbed at Orchard Rd shortly before 6:30am this morning. “At this early stage there have been no...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s (KFRS’) very own canine crew member Buzz, is now well on his way to becoming a fully operational search dog within the technical...
Man convicted of two murders after DNA advances
A man has been convicted of murdering two pensioners in separate attacks in 1998. Michael Weir, 52 of no fixed address, was found guilty of the murders of 79...
Man found death in public toilets no longer being treated as suspicious.
Following the death of a man in Salisbury early this morning, detectives can now confirm that the incident is not believed to be suspicious. Officers were...
Police have closed parts of the A36 near Whiteparish following a two vehicle collision. The A36 is closed at the junction of Brickworth Road after a collision...
Two charges have been authorised against a man who is alleged to have intentionally run over a teenage boy in Gravesend
The victim sustained a serious leg injury following the incident, which took place in the Waterton Avenue and Mark Lane area, on the evening of Sunday 25...
Pedestrian mowed down and killed on busy A27 near Tangmere
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on the A27 at Tangmere on Monday (18 June). The local male sadly died at the...
Officers from Essex Police are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex
The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday 18 August. Police would like to find her to make sure she is OK. Atlanta is about 5ft 1ins and was last known to...
Two men who set fire to a house in Eastbourne, killing a mother and her young son, have today been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Jacob Barnard and Andrew Milne must serve a minimum of 36 and 34 years respectively after being found guilty of the horrific attack in Croxden Way just before...
Recovery of Fire Engine following Fatal in Royston Edited
Royston,Hertfordshire Thursday 19th January 2017 A pedestrian has suffered fatal injuries and sadly died after a collision with a fire engine. Police are...
A Dover man is to appear in court next month charged with dangerous driving
A Dover man is to appear in court next month charged with dangerous driving. On Saturday 7 March 2020 a car travelling along New Dover Road...
Man arrested after Portsmouth Sex Attack
A 51-year-old Portsmouth man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Ravelin Park on Saturday...
Two men slashed and stabbed in Southwark
Two men aged 22 and 26 have been found suffering from stab and slash wounds in south-east London. Met police say they were called at 4.47pm to reports of a...
Lola Dudderidge missing from Worthing
Police are searching for teenager Lola Dudderidge, who is missing from Worthing. The 13-year-old is vulnerable and officers are concerned for her safety. Lola...
The Parole Board clarifies its position, and how this will affect prisoners on the early release scheme
Following the announcement by the Ministry of Justice about the early release of prisoners with two months or less left on their sentence, we would like to...
A fight in Nottingham city centre that resulted in a man being stabbed in the stomach has led to a man being jailed
In the early hours of Sunday 9 August 2020, the 25-year-old victim was out for drinks when he was confronted by a man. An altercation followed and Colin...
A man has died after an incident on the Herne Bay Bullockstone Bridge
Police and paramedics have been called to the bridge on Bullock Stone road near Greenhill in Herne Bay following a serious incident. The road has been closed...
A local teenage boy is being hailed a hero this afternoon after going to his friend’s aid after he fell 15ft from a promenade wall near Ness Point, Lowestoft...
Met custody Sergeant sacked for racial slur in a pub
A police sergeant has been dismissed following the conclusion of a misconduct hearing on Thursday, 15 October. Sgt Paul Robinson, attached to Met Detention...
Convicted Portsmouth Baby Killer has appeal against conviction refused
A Buckland woman, who was sentenced to life for battering her own newborn baby to death, has been refused the right to appeal her conviction. Nicola Brown...
Kent teenager in court over terror offences
A Kent teenager who is facing right-wing terrorism offences has a appeared in court. George Fowle, 19, of of Lucas Road was arrested on June 18 at London...