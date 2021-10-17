BREAKING HAMPSHIRE SOUTHAMPTON

Officers investigating a serious assault in Southampton on Monday (October 11) have charged a teenager

Southampton Magistrates Court
 
A 15-year-old boy from Southampton was charged with attempted murder, two counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing a shortened gun, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
He appeared before magistrates this morning and was remanded in custody to appear before Southampton Crown Court on October 22.
It comes after a man was seriously assaulted on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road in Southampton at 5.10pm on Monday, 11 October