Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a small fire within a retail unit in a shopping centre on Montifichet Road in #Stratford.

Fire crews were scrambled to Watches of Switzerland just after 10am on Sunday. officers from the Met Police and A”HART” tram were also sent to the incident

Staff at the major shopping centre carried out a full evacuation prior to the arrival of the fire services.

More info to follow.