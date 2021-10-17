BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

Man dies in Maidstone property fire

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
fcacbcfcfbddaaffba
 
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a property on Hayle Mill Road, Maidstone, where sadly a man died at the scene. Four fire engines attended, crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and tackled the fire with hose reel jets. Crews on the outside of the building tackled the fire with a main jet to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighbouring properties. 
 
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.