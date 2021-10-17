The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
Man dies in Maidstone property fire
A man has been sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment following a conviction for fraud
Simon Burke, aged 30, of Easton Lane, Northampton, was sentenced on Tuesday (13/7) at Aylesbury Crown Court after he pleaded guilty at an earlier...
Emergency services called to Hit and Run on White Hart Lane in London
Police have closed off Great Cambridge Road and junction of White Hart Lane in North London following an incident after a vehicle failed to stop and struck a...
Charlie Carter’s actions caused the victim and his family considerable fear and distress
Charlie Carter, 22, of Greenham Wood, Bracknell, was found guilty by unanimous verdict of Section 20 GBH on Friday (13/11). It followed a five-day trial at...
Detectives investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Enfield yesterday have made an arrest
Detectives investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Enfield yesterday have made an arrest. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder...
“We’ve got a bone to pick with Jones”
Now we know this works and got Shane this week so now let’s get Jack back behind bars. Police are appealing for your help in tracing 19 year-old lad Jack...
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after shots were fired in the Chaucer Road area of East Herringthorpe on the 2nd November. Police were...
Police renew appeal over child sex attack
Detectives appealing for information in connection with the sexual assault of a child are releasing a further image if a man they would like to speak to...
Not so green fingered has conmen target pensioner in Andover
Police are reminding people about advice on doorstep traders following an incident in Andover. The victim, an 80-year-old woman, called a number on a flyer she...
Worcestershire Man Jailed after Death Drink Drive for a Burger in Basingstoke
A Drink Driver has beenjailed after his decision to drink and drive resulted in the death of another driver Richard Storry has been jailed for four years after...
Anger and heartache has rippled through the families and motorcycle community in Hampshire after a man responsible for their death walked away from court a free man due to a legal technicality
19-year-old Joshua Kempster of Meon Valley who was 17-years-old at the time of the collision had been out driving along the B3035 with a pal in his Fiesta on...
Appeal after Mum gives birth leaving baby in hospitial toliet
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Thames Valley Police are making an appeal to trace a mother to reunite her with new born baby. This...
Armed police called to a disturbance on the Island of Sheppey
Armed police were called to a disturbance in Jefferson Road on the Island of Sheppey on Friday evening. A woman left a property in the street before...
Three arrested on suspicion of burglary of Queen Victoria’s Norris Castle
Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed that 3 men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a search by the National Air Support helicopter, a Dog...
UPDATED :Sandown flats sealed off after suspected Hazardous find
A fire crew from Shanklin has been called to a suspected hazardous material incident in Sandown Isle of Wight this morning. Firefighters were called just after...
A 35-year-old man from the New Forest area has been jailed for 18 weeks after being found guilty of a number of offences in relation to shoplifting incidents in Southampton
A 35-year-old man from the New Forest area has been jailed for 18 weeks after being found guilty of a number of offences in relation to shoplifting incidents...
CCTV released in renewed appeal following sexual assaults in Ashford
CCTV released in renewed appeal following sexual assaults in Ashford A CCTV image has been released as officers renew their appeal to find the person...
A man and a woman have been jailed after a police investigation found they were trafficking young women from Brazil to London to exploit them as sex workers
Shana Stanley, 29 and Hussain Edani, 31, both of Northolt Road, Harrow, were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 27 August. Stanley was sentenced to...
Firefighters were called to a binshed in Portsmouth that was set on Fire. It has been claimed that the communal binshed at Sainsbury Lodge was deliberately set...
Can you help police find 13 year old Jeremiah
Missing from Hackney. Last seen wearing a multi-coloured LEVI T-shirt A baseball cap with his name on the front and Jordan khaki jogging bottoms If seen please...
Police appeal for Diners to Contact them after Man is Murdered on Hayling Island
Police have issued a direct appeal to dinners who used Gandhi Restaurant on Friday to contact them as they may have information that can assist with their...
Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap in Thornton Heath after gun in held to man’s head
Officers have arrested two men on suspicion of kidnap after a man was bundled into a van in Thornton Heath. Police were called at 2.26am on Monday, 25 November...
A man has been jailed for a one punch assault which led to the death of a much-loved dad
Gediminas Vaitkus, aged 43, of Tunnard Street, Boston, was attacked by Hikmet Maez, aged 19, in Red Lion Street in the town at around 6.15pm on July 28th. Mr...
Man shot in daylight drive by shooting named as Imani Allaway-Muir
The victim of a driver by shooting in Islington has been named by police as 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir.
Missing Festival Reveller Canadian woman Michelle Pelletier is Found
Following a massive media appeal to the public Police this evening have confirmed that Michelle Pelletier,32, a Canadian national from Sunbury, Ontario, has...