Police have charged a 17-year-old youth from the London area with the murder of 33-year-old Lee Turner, who was attacked in the Pinehurst area of Swindon on Sunday

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He is currently in police custody and is due to appear before Swindon Remand Court tomorrow (18/10).

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to pay tribute to Lee’s family for their dignity and support during this ongoing investigation as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.

“I would also like to thank those living in the Gorse Hill and Pinehurst areas of Swindon for the patience and support they have shown to our officers, allowing them to carry out their work.”

An 18-year-old man, who was earlier arrested in connection with this offence has been released on conditional bail and a 24-year-old man has been released under investigation.