First picture of Teen killed on busy Dover roundabout on the way to school Tributes have been paid to the Mya Lawerance

A 13-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into her at a busy roundabout in Dover. She has been named locally as Mya Lawerance who was a pupil at Dover Christ Church Academy. Kent Police said a blue Vauxhall Astra collided with a teenager who was crossing the A256 carriageway.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 7.40pm on Friday as the vehicle exited the Whitfield Hill roundabout.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver remained at the scene and was present when officers arrived. They suffered no injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage which might assist their inquiries.

Any witnesses to the event are urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected]kent.pnn.police.uk quoting SM/CF/116/21.