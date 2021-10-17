Detectives are reviewing CCTV and making enquiries after a woman was attacked in Tunbridge Wells

Detectives are reviewing CCTV and making enquiries after a woman was assaulted in Tunbridge Wells.

The incident is reported to have happened at 7.35pm on Saturday 16 October 2021 in Major York’s Road, Tunbridge Wells.

The victim, a woman alone in her forties, was walking from Sainsburys supermarket in the direction of the A264, Langton Road. She was speaking to a friend on the phone. It is reported that a man approached her and she was assaulted. She shouted for help and members of the public came to her aid and an ambulance was called.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and her injury was treated, she has since been discharged.

The suspect is described as being in his twenties and wearing a dark blue baseball cap and a tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Richard Crowhurst said: ‘We are making a number of enquiries and piecing together the events that led up to the assault.

‘I would like to appeal to any motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident to review their dashcam footage and come forward if they have anything that may help the investigation. We would also like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.’

If anyone has any information that may help police please call our witness appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/207140/21. Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org