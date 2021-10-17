Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the kitchen of a property on Old Castle Walk, Gillingham
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a death in Ealing
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a death in Ealing. Leon Joseph 36 , of Elfwine Road, W7 appeared on Thursday 23 July at Uxbridge...
Witnesses sought to burglary in Brenzett
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report of a burglary at a museum in the Romney Marsh area. It was reported that between 10.50pm and 11.30pm on...
Two arrested after woman stabbed in broad daylight attack in centre of Brighton
An area has been thrown into total lockdown after a stabbing attack in the centre of Brighton. Officers from Sussex Police armed with tasers were...
As cases of Coronavirus continue to increase across the capital, the Met will be stepping up its response to target those who continue to flout the regulations, which are designed to keep Londoners safe
The announcement comes ahead of London’s local alert level being increase from “medium” to “high” at 12.01am on Saturday, 17 October. Across all of...
Fake news post of Mr Bean dying claims to be a virus
A fake news post uploaded by fake station claiming to Fox News stats that Mr Bean is dead is now doing the rounds on the Internet and social media claiming to...
Police await Specialist Assistants to help in Cowes Chemical Incident
Police have this morning confirm that sadly the man at the address in Cowes died after ingesting a form of chemical within the property. The family have...
Police were called at 7.36pm on Sunday, 3 May to reports of someone seen in possession of a firearm on Antelope Road, SE18. “Officers, including firearms...
A 15 year old child has been stabbed to death on Somerford Grove in #HackneyDowns, #N16. Scotland Yard say police were called just before 9.00pm. The boy was...
Powdered cocaine concealed in paintings and books has led to two drug dealers being jailed for a total of 19 years between them
Gavin Calloway and Charles Hodges worked together to import the class A drug into the UK before they then converted it back into solid form and sold it...
The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Islington have paid tribute to him, as detectives appeal for anybody with information to come forward.
Police were called at 5.27pm on Saturday, 20 May to reports of an injured man in Essex Road, N1. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and...
A builder, a roofer, a finance officer and a care assistant are among the latest people to be convicted following a summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers
A total of 83 motorists were arrested in Sussex during the dedicated two-week campaign, which ran from 29 June to 12 July. The operation aims to provide...
Traffic chaos after crash on m27 motorway
Two lanes of the M27 motorway at Junction nine Segenworth had to be closed this morning following a two vehicle collision involving a Yellow Mercedes Sprinter...
Man jailed for murder attempt to cover up high value fraud
A 62-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years and eight months for trying to murder a disabled woman to cover up the fact he’d stolen more than £100,000 from...
Police car involved in collision with motorbike in Brent
Police say at 5.15pm an unmarked police car was in collision with a motorcycle at the junction of Church Road and West Ella Road #NW10. Officers administered...
Over Turned Vehicle Causes Traffic Chaos Third Time This Week
For the third time this week a overturned vehicle has caused rush hour chaos on the M27 westbound and surrounding routes after a six-hour closure Tuesday, an...
Police responding to reports of a man behaving inappropriately near two Eastbourne schools have made an arrest
Officers received a number of reports on Wednesday (September 9) of a man acting in an offensive manner in Etchingham Road. The incidents were reported around...
Fire crews called to tackle blaze at a school in Abbey Wood South East London
Four fire crews and 25 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) have been scrambled to tackle a blaze that has broken out at the De Lucy Primary school...
Police Incident Closes Major Roads on Southsea Sea Front
Clarence Parade, Osborne Road and Avenue De Caen have been closed following an ongoing police incident this lunctime. Vehicles and the public are being...
Police are current dealing with multiple collisions on the #M4 as a yellow weather is extended by the Met office
Police are currently dealing with multiple collisions on the #M4, #M40 & #A34. Including a jackknifed Articulated lorry which has burst their fuel pump...
Murder investigation following fatal stabbing in Lewisham
A murder investigation has been launched in Lewisham following a fatal stabbing. Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 04:55hrs on Friday, 28...
Armed Police officers called to late night stabbing attack in Hayes Property
Armed Police officers were scrambled to an address in the early hours of Tuesday morning following what is understood have been a knife attack that had taken...
Exclusive:Care worker struck in Hit and Run on the Isle of Wight
A care worker in her 20’s has been taken to hospital after being mowed down by vehicle that failed to stop on Spring Hill Road in Ventnor on the Isle of...
Sixty Fire fighters and Eight Pumps called to Business centre blaze in Ilford
Fire crews from stations across East London have been scrambled to a business centre on fire. Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters and officers have...
CCTV images have been issued after a reported theft and an assault on a shop worker at a Maidstone store
At around 10pm on 14 August 2021, a man and a woman entered the Co-op in Loose Road, where it is alleged they stole a number of groceries and a bottle of...