Police are appealing for a man who may have important information about an ongoing investigation in Canterbury to come forward

It is reported that a silver briefcase was found by a member of the public in a field off of Querns Road, Canterbury at around 5.30pm on Saturday, 16 October 2021. As the member of the public was holding the case a man approached her and took it away with him.

The incident concerned the member of the public and she called police.

The man is described as being white, between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a dark grey Adidas jumper with white stripes, white jogging bottoms and had a black rucksack.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Loose said: ‘There could be a reasonable explanation behind this incident, but we are keen to establish the circumstances of what has happened and would ask the man involved to contact us as soon as possible.

‘I would also like to ask motorists who may have been around the area at the time of the incident to check their dashcam footage and contact us if they feel that may have seen the man that we are interested in speaking to.’

Anyone who thinks they saw the man, who had a child with him, or has information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 16-1030.