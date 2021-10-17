BREAKING Kew LONDON

Investigation launched after Motorbike ploughs into pedestrians using pavement on Kew Bridge

Police were called to Kew Bridge shortly before 4.30om on Sunday, 17 October to reports of a road traffic collision.
Officers attended along with colleagues from London Ambulance Service (LAS).
It was reported a motorbike had mounted the pavement and been involved in a collision with three pedestrians.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The bridge has been closed to traffic.
Enquiries are ongoing