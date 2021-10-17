Police were called to Kew Bridge shortly before 4.30om on Sunday, 17 October to reports of a road traffic collision.
Officers attended along with colleagues from London Ambulance Service (LAS).
It was reported a motorbike had mounted the pavement and been involved in a collision with three pedestrians.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The bridge has been closed to traffic.
Enquiries are ongoing
Investigation launched after Motorbike ploughs into pedestrians using pavement on Kew Bridge
