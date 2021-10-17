Detectives appeal for help to identify a man following serious assault in Beckenham

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they wish to speak to following a serious assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the High Street, Beckenham at 1.22am on Sunday, 17 October following reports of an assault.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 42-year-old man with a serious head injury.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Tom Revell of the South Area Command CID said: “Initial enquiries suggest that the assault occurred after a confrontation in the street between the victim and another man.

“We believe the person in the picture we are releasing will be able to assist us with our enquiries.

“If he sees this appeal, I would urge him to come forward and make himself known to the police.

“If anyone else who sees this appeal knows who he is, I would ask them to pass that information on to us.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101 and giving the reference 536/17OCT.

Alternatively, it can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who has information about what took place.