Seahouses Lifeboats were called to search for the missing diver last seen just north of Longstone Island
Fallen Power Cable sparks field fire in Totland
Crews from Freshwater station as well as appliances from across the island called to a field fire in Totland on the Isle of Wight The fire was caused by a...
Police Reveal 65 Year old Man Dies from Head Injury at Hayling Island Restaurant
Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man from Hayling Island on Saturday, 4 November say a post mortem has revealed he died of a head injury...
Barbers cut off clothing to help save man after triple shooting in East London Barbers shop drama
A barbershop owner has described how he cut a man’s clothes off with his scissors to stop the bleeding after three men were shot on Friday evening...
Isle of Wight fire fighters from Freshwater along Paramedics, a community first responder and Police have this evening been called to a collision involving a...
NHS staff have made a moving tribute to a midwife who sadly passed away
NHS staff have made a moving tribute to a midwife who sadly passed away on Friday 3rd April at The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex. Medical staff...
Police appeal following New Foredt collision
Were you travelling on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Cadnam on Thursday night? Officers from Hampshire Constabulary would like to identify the driver of a...
Burglar shows true colours after Southampton Breaking
Police are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection with a burglary in Southampton. This took place at about 3.30pm on Monday 17 July at the...
Police need your help to find Annie
Lewisham Police want help in locating 16-year-old Annie was last seen Monday evening. She is believed to frequent the Canterbury and Ramsgate areas. Annie was...
Seven year old dead after flat arson attack in London
An arson investigation has been launched following a fatal fire in Lewisham. Police were called to Adolphus Street, SE8, at 3.25am on Tuesday, 7 August...
Four fire engines responded to reports of a fire in the roof space of a single-storey extension to a home in Marsham Street, Maidstone
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and high-pressure hoses to tackle the fire. One home was severely damaged by the flames and another was...
Police release images of Lucy’s missing clothing
Police have released images of the type of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh before her death in Southampton. Officers are still trying to trace Lucy’s movements...
Man jailed over teenager bus sex attack
A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a bus. Lloyd Weekes, 57 of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Wood...
Sheerness Lifeboat launched to assist 44ft house boat adrift in the River Medway
The RNLI Sheerness Lifeboat has been called into action in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a house boat broke it’s moorings. The volunteer...
Seventy fire-fighters battle Mayfair flat blaze
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a shop with flats above on Gilbert Street in Mayfair. The ground floor...
Detectives investigating allegations a man was assaulted and dragged from his vehicle in Headcorn have issued images of a person they would like to identify
On Saturday 17 April 2021, the victim had been travelling in a Ford Transit flatbed truck when at around 2.15pm he was approached by two men in a car park...
Concerns raised after divers marker bouy is found
A surface marker buoy was found inside the Rampion Windfarm. Solent Coastguard are investigating and trying to locate the owner.Anyone with information...
Man charged with murder following death of Lancing man
A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Alan Creasey who sustained fatal injuries at his home in Lancing on Monday night (29 May)...
Shocking:Four times the Drink Drive limit at 10.30 in the Morning
No persons injured thankfully, but it could’ve been a different story as driver was 4 x the legal limit at 1030 in the morning!
Police make terror arrest at Gatwick airport
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Monday, 17 August, arrested a man on suspicion of possession of material likely to be...
A man has been convicted and jailed after killing his girlfriend Ariola Hoxhaj in a collision
A man has been convicted and jailed for dangerous driving in relation to a road traffic collision in which his girlfriend was killed. Jordan Moore, 27 , of...
M20 closed as operation stack is brought into action
The M20 coastbound in Kent is closed between junctions 8 and 9 as part of Operation Stack. HGVs destined for Dover Port and Eurotunnel Terminals will be...
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of an 82-year-old man, who is missing from Southampton. It is believed that Douglas Hull left Manston Court at...
A man is critically ill in hospital after being assaulted on a night out in Birmingham city centre
The 50-year-old was involved in a disorder in Brindley Place, off Broad Street, at around 1.30am (29 Aug) when it’s understood he was struck with an object...
Five Vehicle collision on the M25 just before QE2 Bridge
Highways England and police are dealing with a five vehicle shunt in Lane three on the M25 that has occurred during rush hour. The collision happened just...