15 year old Jasmin is missing from Barking She was last seen on Thursday

She’s 5ft4, skinny & likely wearing a black hooded jacket with fur.
Jasmin is known to visit Brick Lane, Shadwell, Ilford and Stratford Westfield
Please call 999 (ref 21MIS031858) if you see her.
 