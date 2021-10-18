BREAKING CRAWLEY MISSING SUSSEX

Can you help us find Joanna who has been reported missing from Crawley?

Joanna, 43, was last seen at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 13.
She is described as 5’6”, with blonde hair and an average build. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue jumper with blue jeans and black shoes.
Joanna is believed to be in the Brighton area.
If you have seen her or have any information, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1048 of 13/10.